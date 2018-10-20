Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Downgraded to third line

Voracek will be on the third line in Saturday's home game against the Devils, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The Flyers evidently want some extra grit on the top line, hence why coach Dave Hakstol is having Voracek trade places with Wayne Simmonds in this matinee. Voracek has two goals and six helpers on the season, but all that production has taken place over three games, and the winger's been held in check for three straight contests.