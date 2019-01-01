Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Ends 2018 on high note
Voracek scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes on New Year's Eve.
The 29-year-old ended 2018 the right way, posting two goals and five points in the final six games. Still, Voracek's assists numbers are down, and it's led to a disappointing point total through 38 games. Last season, Voracek recorded 20 goals and 85 points in 82 contests. He has 10 goals and 30 points through 38 games.
