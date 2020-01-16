Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Ends goal drought in overtime
Voracek scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Voracek rippled twine at 3:33 of overtime, snapping a 10-game goal drought in the process. The winger, who's always been more of a playmaker than a finisher, is up to nine tallies and 28 helpers in 47 games this season. He's on pace to top 60 points for the sixth time in the last seven years.
