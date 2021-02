Voracek (not injury related) is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday in Buffalo, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Voracek spent the last two weeks in the league's COVID-19 protocols, but he has cleared the protocols and will rejoin the lineup Saturday alongside Scott Laughton and Oskar Lindblom. The veteran winger was off to a hot start prior to putting his season on pause, with 12 points through 13 games.