Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Explodes for five points in win over Sens
Voracek scored two goals and three assists while adding six shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
He got Philly on the board with a power-play marker in the first period, then added a helper with the man advantage in the third period for his fourth point of the night as the team put Ottawa away. Voracek had three assists in three games coming into Wednesday, but this eruption gives him a head start on matching or exceeding last season's 85-point career-best campaign.
