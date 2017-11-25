Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Extends point streak to five

Voracek recorded two assists, five shots and a minor penalty during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

With three goals and five assists through his past five games, Voracek continues to provide high-end numbers for fantasy owners. He's up to 29 points -- seven goals -- through 23 games for the campaign, and skating with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier in all situations has proven to be a golden offensive setup for Voracek.