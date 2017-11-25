Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Extends point streak to five
Voracek recorded two assists, five shots and a minor penalty during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
With three goals and five assists through his past five games, Voracek continues to provide high-end numbers for fantasy owners. He's up to 29 points -- seven goals -- through 23 games for the campaign, and skating with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier in all situations has proven to be a golden offensive setup for Voracek.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Posts two assists in overtime defeat•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Three-point night in win over Hawks•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Two points snap three-game drought•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Continues to shine•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Records second consecutive multi-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...