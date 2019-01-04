Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Feeds two goal-scorers

Voracek posted two power-play assists in Thursday's 5-3 home loss to the Hurricanes.

Voracek is on pace for 21 goals, 45 assists, and a career-worst minus-33 rating. If he continues to produce at this rate, he'll finish the season with 20 fewer apples than his personal-best 65-spot from last season. While it was nice to see the venerable winger factor into two man-advantage goals Thursday, fantasy owners need much more from him when it comes to that important special teams category. He's gone five straight seasons with at least 23 power-play points, but Voracek only has one goal and seven assists in that spot this year.