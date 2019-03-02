Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Fuels offense in win over Devils
Voracek picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
The veteran winger has been on fire lately, racking up three goals and nine points over the last four games. Voracek is now one point shy of his third straight 60-point campaign and the fifth of his career, and while he won't match last season's career-high 85 points, he at least seems poised for a big finish.
