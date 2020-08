Voracek (undisclosed) will get on the ice for Monday's practice and is considered a game-time decision for Game 1 versus Montreal on Wednesday.

Voracek missed the final round-robin matchup with the Lightning due to his undisclosed issue. The winger remains bogged down in an 11-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 18 versus Columbus. If cleared to play, Voracek figures to slot back into his first-line role and should be a top-end fantasy target in DFS play.