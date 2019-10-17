Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Gets in on all three Philly goals
Voracek scored a pair of power-play goals on seven shots and added an assist Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton.
It was a much-needed breakout game for Voracek, who had gone without a point in each of the Flyers' first four games of the season prior to Wednesday. The seven shots on goal were also a good sign, considering Voracek had been held to a grand total of one in his previous two games. The 30-year-old has been a reliable 20-goal man in six of the last seven years so the early season skid shouldn't cause any panic.
