Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Gets in on all three Philly goals

Voracek scored a pair of power-play goals on seven shots and added an assist Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

It was a much-needed breakout game for Voracek, who had gone without a point in each of the Flyers' first four games of the season prior to Wednesday. The seven shots on goal were also a good sign, considering Voracek had been held to a grand total of one in his previous two games. The 30-year-old has been a reliable 20-goal man in six of the last seven years so the early season skid shouldn't cause any panic.