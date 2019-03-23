Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Goes scoreless against Islanders

Voracek posted four shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The 29-year-old still sits one score shy of recording 20 goals for the third straight season. Voracek has four goals and 13 points in the last 10 games, but most of that production came at the beginning of the month. He actually only has one point in the past four contests. Voracek has 19 goals and 63 points in 71 games this season. With only seven games remaining, he no longer has a realistic shot at a second straight 80-point campaign. Voracek will have to average a point per game down the stretch to just reach the 70-point plateau.