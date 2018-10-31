Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Going quiet
Voracek hasn't recorded a point in three straight games, and yet, he's still averaging a point per contest this season.
It's been a quiet couple nights, but three multi-point games in October let Voracek end the month with 12 points in 12 games. Owners would like more consistency in November, but hard to argue with that overall production. Voracek has recorded at least 81 points in two of the last four seasons, so a point per game is certainly nothing new for the Flyers star.
