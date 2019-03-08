Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Good to go for Saturday
Voracek (lower body) will be fit to play in Saturday's game against the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
A previous report indicated that Voracek wasn't at practice Thursday, but he ended up joining the team and took part in special teams drills, per Dave Isaac of the Courier Post. Voracek has produced 18 goals and 41 assists -- including 15 power-play points -- through 65 games this season, so don't hesitate to plug him back into lineups at this time.
