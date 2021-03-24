Voracek collected a pair of assists with two shots in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
Voracek drew the primary assists on goals by Joel Farabee (PP) and Sean Couturier, resulting in his third multi-point game in the last 10 days. Voracek has amassed two goals and seven assists over his last seven contests and boasts 25 points on the year.
