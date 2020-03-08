Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Has 10 points in last five games

Voracek tallied two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Voracek has 10 assists during a five-game point streak. He has 56 points, including 44 helpers, in 68 games. But he has just one goal in 17 games and 12 on the season. This will be just the second season in eight seasons that Voracek won't hit the 20-goal plateau. Still, points are points and he's putting them up right now. Take advantage while it lasts.