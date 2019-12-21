Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Heating up
Voracek has three goals and 11 points with a plus-8 rating in the last 13 games.
The 30-year-old has been a solid all-around fantasy contributor since mid-November, as he also has 11 PIM in the last 14 games. Still, owners would like to see more scoring. Voracek has tallied 20 goals in three straight seasons, but he's behind that pace at the moment with only seven goals in 35 contests. He also has 24 points with a plus-5 rating and 19 PIM.
