Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Hits assist milestone

Voracek scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

This helper gives Voracek 60 assists on the season, a new personal best that also has him tied for the league lead. Additionally, though the Czech didn't notch a power-play point in this game, his 33 points with the extra man is tied for a career high as well (not to mention it's rather impressive).