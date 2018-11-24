Flyers' Jakub Voracek: In a bit of a cold streak
Voracek has one goal and a minus-4 rating in the last six games.
After a strong start where Voracek tallied four goals and 16 points in 16 games, he's gone cold. Shooting the puck has been a bit of an issue, as Voracek only has 11 shots in the last six contests. Still, if he stays healthy, he's on pace for a 60-point season. That's not what owners wanted after he scored 85 a season ago, but that number might be tough to repeat.
