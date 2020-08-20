Voracek scored twice and added an assist, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.

Voracek struck twice during a five-minute power play in the second period after Jesperi Kotkaniemi committed a boarding major. In the third, Voracek added a helper on Joel Farabee's tally, but the Flyers' lead lasted just 22 seconds before Nick Suzuki put the Canadiens ahead for good. The 31-year-old Voracek added 16 PIM in the contest after a misconduct following the Canadiens' empty-net tally. Through seven postseason games, Voracek has four goals, three helpers and 16 shots on net.