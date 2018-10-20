Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Leads Flyers to win with three-point outburst

Voracek scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.

He also chipped in two shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating. Voracek has been bumped down to the third line, but Nolan Patrick's return from an upper body injury still provides that unit with a highly skilled center. The 29-year-old winger also still has a key spot on the power play, seeing over six minutes of ice time with the extra attacker Saturday even though all his production came at even strength. With three goals and 11 points through eight games, Voracek's fantasy value doesn't figure to drop much due to his "demotion".