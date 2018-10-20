Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Leads Flyers to win with three-point outburst
Voracek scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.
He also chipped in two shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating. Voracek has been bumped down to the third line, but Nolan Patrick's return from an upper body injury still provides that unit with a highly skilled center. The 29-year-old winger also still has a key spot on the power play, seeing over six minutes of ice time with the extra attacker Saturday even though all his production came at even strength. With three goals and 11 points through eight games, Voracek's fantasy value doesn't figure to drop much due to his "demotion".
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.