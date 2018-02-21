Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Leads way in 3-2 win over Habs

Voracek scored the game-winning goal in overtime and recorded two assists during Tuesday's 3-2 win against Montreal.

The huge showing has Voracek up to 12 goals and 56 assists through 60 games and also well on his way to his first point-per-game showing of his career. Obviously, fantasy owners would love to see the Czech find the back of the net more frequently. However, with 30 power-play points, 175 shots, 42 PIM and a plus-7 rating, Voracek is mitigating his mediocre goal total by posting solid peripheral numbers.