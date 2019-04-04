Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Limping to finish line

Voracek has two goals and four points with a minus-6 rating in 10 games since returning from a two-game suspension on March 15.

The 29-year-old was hot at the end of February and beginning of March, and he also scored in his return from suspension, but since then, he only has one goal and two assists. It's a disappointing end to a underwhelming season for Voracek. For the third straight season, he has 20 goals, but he is 20 assists behind his 2017-18 pace. Maybe that should have been expected, though, because Voracek posted a career-high 65 assists last season. He's only recorded more than 50 helpers in one other season during his 11-year career. Voracek has 20 goals and 65 points with a minus-16 rating in 76 games this season.