Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Linemates change in loss
Voracek picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
Voracek has seven of his 11 points in his last five games. You need to have him active, but pay attention to his usage. The Flyers separated him and Claude Giroux at even strength, and while that won't be permanent, it could affect Voracek's value short term.
