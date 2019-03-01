Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Makes impact against old club
Voracek scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 29-year-old, who spent the first three seasons of his career with Columbus, has been on a roll since the All-Star break, piling up seven goals and 17 points in the last 16 games. Voracek is on pace for another 70-point campaign, and he's been doing it without his usual production with the man advantage -- after recording at least 23 power-play points in each of the last five seasons, he only has three goals and 14 points so far in 2018-19.
