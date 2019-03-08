Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Misses another practice

Voracek (lower body) was not at practice Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

This is a discouraging development, as Voracek was expected to return to practice Thursday, but has now missed two consecutive on-ice sessions to cast even more doubt that he'll miss Saturday's road game against the Islanders. Oskar Lindbolm and Travis Konecny should continue rounding out the top six on the right wing as long as Voracek is held out.