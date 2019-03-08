Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Misses another practice
Voracek (lower body) was not at practice Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
This is a discouraging development, as Voracek was expected to return to practice Thursday, but has now missed two consecutive on-ice sessions to cast even more doubt that he'll miss Saturday's road game against the Islanders. Oskar Lindbolm and Travis Konecny should continue rounding out the top six on the right wing as long as Voracek is held out.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Practice return pushed back a day•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Aiming to retake ice Thursday•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Surprise scratch Sunday•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Fuels offense in win over Devils•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Makes impact against old club•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Sends outdoor game into overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...