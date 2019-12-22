Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Modest three-game streak
Voracek had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Senators.
The points extended his scoring streak to a modest three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Voracek is buzzing along at a 60-point pace and that's likely all he is, although some 30-year-olds put up career bests. He still has lots of value, but it's best to temper your expectations.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Heating up•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Trio of apples in commanding win•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Plays hero in Monday's win•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Linemates change in loss•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Another multi-point effort•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Big night against former club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.