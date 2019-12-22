Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Modest three-game streak

Voracek had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Senators.

The points extended his scoring streak to a modest three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Voracek is buzzing along at a 60-point pace and that's likely all he is, although some 30-year-olds put up career bests. He still has lots of value, but it's best to temper your expectations.