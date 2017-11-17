Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Multi-point effort in loss
Voracek scored his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
With the Flyers having been shutout in each of their last two games, Voracek has now recorded a multi-point effort in all three of the last games the team has scored in. The top-line forward has been a fantasy stud this season, managing 23 points and 18 PIM through 19 contests. The top line is carrying all the offense for the Flyers and Voracek fantasy owners certainly aren't complaining. His plus-7 rating and point-per-game pace make him a versatile fantasy gem who should be in your lineup whenever he's in action.
