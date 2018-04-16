Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Nabs assist Sunday
Voracek scored an assist during a 5-1 loss during Game 3 on Sunday to Pittsburgh.
The tally was Voracek's second straight game with an apple, but he also committed a four minute penalty which was a turning point in the contest. So far in the physical series, the Czech native has been logging immense minutes on the power play -- he's averaging 5:46 of time per game -- but Philadelphia's top unit hasn't had the same regular season success that ranked the team 10th in the NHL, but his assist from Game 2 was on the man advantage. Like the regular season, it also seems head coach Dave Hakstol is keen on leaving Voracek on the second line with Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom, which will limit his five-on-five scoring. However, if Philadelphia's power play is able to start clicking, Voracek's steady presence on the right circle is usually a key facilitating piece.
