Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Notches two points against Wings
Voracek scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.
While the multi-point showing ended a four-game scoring slump for the veteran, there have been a lot more offensive peaks than valleys from Voracek this season. His nine goals and 46 assists have him on pace to post the first point-per-game showing of his career, after all. It's mildly concerning that he's no longer skating on the No. 1 line with Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux at five-on-five, and his lack of goals hurts his overall value, but those check out as minor nitpicks at this stage of the game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...