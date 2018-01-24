Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Notches two points against Wings

Voracek scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

While the multi-point showing ended a four-game scoring slump for the veteran, there have been a lot more offensive peaks than valleys from Voracek this season. His nine goals and 46 assists have him on pace to post the first point-per-game showing of his career, after all. It's mildly concerning that he's no longer skating on the No. 1 line with Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux at five-on-five, and his lack of goals hurts his overall value, but those check out as minor nitpicks at this stage of the game.