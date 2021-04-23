Voracek deposited a game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Voracek and Claude Giroux flew down the ice for a 2-on-1 rush, with Voracek keeping the puck all to himself for the eventual game-winning tally in the third period. The Czech winger now has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 47 career contests against the Rangers, which is notable as the Flyers play them again on the road Friday evening.