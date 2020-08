Voracek (undisclosed) scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The goal was originally credited to Ivan Provorov, but that changed to Voracek after the contest. It's Voracek's first goal and second point in three postseason games -- he's added four shots and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old winger missed one game due to an undisclosed injury, but he skated 17:21 on Wednesday, so he appears to not have any lingering effects.