Voracek tacked on an assist Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Voracek leads all Flyers with 22 helpers on the season. His knack for developing scoring plays is compounded by the immense talent around him, as Voracek shares the ice with six-time NHL All-Star Claude Giroux and a versatile two-way pivot in Sean Couturier. With plenty of attention on rookie phenom Joel Farabee in Philadelphia, it's easy to overlook a stable veteran like Voracek, but ignoring a proven veteran outright could be a costly mistake.