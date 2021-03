Voracek notched an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Voracek set up Claude Giroux for a second-period tally. The 31-year-old Voracek has collected four helpers in seven games since he cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Czech winger has three goals and 13 helpers through 20 appearances.