Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Picks up two more helpers

Voracek registered two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Boston.

After missing the scoresheet in three consecutive games, this was a welcomed multi-point showing from Voracek. He's now up to 19 goals and 63 assists through 79 games and has a good shot of posting his first career point-per-game campaign. The veteran is never going to fill the net, but with 34 power-play points, 224 shots, 44 PIM and a plus-11 rating, Voracek has been a strong cross-category contributor this season.