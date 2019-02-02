Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Playmaking maestro strikes again

Voracek delivered three power-play assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

Holy playmaking. Voracek is heating up at just the right time. Since Jan. 8, he has been held of the scoresheet just twice in 10 games, recording 13 points (one goal, 12 helpers). The window to get him at a depressed price is pretty much gone. Voracek looks like a great post-break play.