Voracek set up three goals in a 5-4 shootout loss to Boston on Thursday.

Voracek got overlooked in a few drafts this year, likely because he's over 30. But he already has six points (one goal, five helpers) in five games and Thursday, he saw more than five minutes of time on the power play. Voracek is quickly making people regret passing him by. Check your wire to see if you can still scoop him up.