Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Plays hero in Monday's win

Voracek scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

His third-period tally was both impressive and lucky, as Voracek fired a sharp-angle shot from his knees that got past Thatcher Demko and rang off the post and crossbar before finding twine. Despite Monday's heroics, Voracek has had a sluggish start to the season, scoring six goals and 16 points through 24 games -- a pace that would leave him with fewer than 60 points for the first time since 2015-16.