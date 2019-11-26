Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Plays hero in Monday's win
Voracek scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
His third-period tally was both impressive and lucky, as Voracek fired a sharp-angle shot from his knees that got past Thatcher Demko and rang off the post and crossbar before finding twine. Despite Monday's heroics, Voracek has had a sluggish start to the season, scoring six goals and 16 points through 24 games -- a pace that would leave him with fewer than 60 points for the first time since 2015-16.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Linemates change in loss•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Another multi-point effort•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Big night against former club•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Gets in on all three Philly goals•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Silent through three games•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Reaches 20 goals again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.