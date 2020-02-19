Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Pockets one of each
Voracek posted a goal and an assist across 15:10 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Voracek notched a secondary helper on Sean Couturier's first-period goal -- which went down as the game-winner -- and he added an insurance tally with the man advantage in the third period. The 30-year-old winger now has 12 goals and 33 assists through 60 games, and the hunt for his 700th point is on, as he needs 16 more over the final 22 contests.
