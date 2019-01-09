Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Posts three points Tuesday

Voracek tallied a goal, two assists and four shots during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Voracek continues to run hot and cold with five points in the last four games to give him 10 goals and 32 points in 42 games. The 29-year-old lacks consistency and is burdened by a dismal minus-18 rating, but he's capable of being dominant for stretches so fantasy owners should continue to roll him out and hope he can stay hot for a while longer.