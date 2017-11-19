Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Posts two assists in overtime defeat

Voracek picked up two assists and recorded five shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime loss against the Flames on Saturday.

After a mini-cold streak, Voracek has heated up again, posting nine points in six games, including two points in the last two. He's also registered five shots on goal three times during that stretch. Voracek has 10 multi-point games already this season, which has helped place him among the leaders in points.