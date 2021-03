Voracek scored a goal on his only shot Thursday in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

Voracek stepped into a one-timer on a 3-on-2 rush to give the Flyers a 3-0 advantage with 5:59 left in the second period. It was his second tally in the past three games and gave him six points over his last four. The 31-year-old has accounted for 22 points in 25 games on the year, another productive campaign after amassing 50-plus points for the Flyers in each of the previous seven seasons.