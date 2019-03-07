Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Practice return pushed back a day

Voracek (lower body) will not make his return to the practice ice until Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Voracek's delayed return to the ice could cast more doubt on his status for Saturday's game against the Islanders, though it doesn't officially rule him out. With the Flyers largely out of the playoff hunt, there's little reason for the club to rush its star winger back, so he would likely need to show he's clearly healthy to make it into Saturday's lineup.