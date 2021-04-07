Voracek registered a goal and an assist with four shots in a 4-2 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Voracek picked up both of his points during the second period, helping the Flyers erase a 2-0 deficit. He got Philadelphia on the board 1:33 into the frame, redirecting a Travis Konecny feed on the doorstep, then he set up a Shayne Gostisbehere goal to tie the game two-and-a-half minutes later. Voracek has contributed four points in three contests since the calendar turned to April, moving the 31-year-old into a tie for the team scoring lead with 31 points in 35 games.