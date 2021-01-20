Voracek scored a goal on his only shot while providing two PIM and two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

Voracek converted a 2-on-1 feed with just over six minutes remaining to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead. It was the first goal of the season for the 31-year-old, who has registered just three shots through the first four games. Voracek produced three straight 20-goal seasons before sliding to 12 in 69 games last year. However, his shooting percentage remained in line with his career norms, so he should remain a good bet to approach his previous production once again.