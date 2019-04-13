Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Reaches 20 goals again

Voracek scored 20 goals and 66 points with a minus-16 rating, 210 shots on net and 25 PIM in 78 games this season.

The 29-year-old has tallied 20 goals in six of the last seven seasons, including each of the last three, but after posting a career-high 65 assists in 2017-18, it was disappointing Voracek was back under 70 points this season. He nearly had more assists last season than he had points in 2018-19. Voracek's plus-minus was one of his career worsts and he recorded his fewest PIM since 2013-14 as well.