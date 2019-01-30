Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Records assist

Voracek picked up another assist in a 1-0 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has averaged a point per game over the last eight contests, and seven of his eight points have been assists. He's been the model of consistency, posting one assist in five of the last six contests. However, Voracek still needs quite a few helpers to catch up to his pace from last season. He's followed up his first point per game season of 2017-18 with 11 goals and 40 points in the first 50 contests of 2018-19.