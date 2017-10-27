Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Records second consecutive multi-point game

Voracek found the back of the net and picked up a helper in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Ottawa.

Surprisingly, it was the first goal of the season for the 28-year-old winger who's scored 20-plus goals in four of the last five seasons. Voracek now has a goal, four points, and 13 shots on goal over his last two contests. Despite his low goal-scoring numbers, he's registered 14 points already in just 10 games this season. Whether by scoring or helping, Voracek should continue to see similar production for most of the season.

