Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Remains on top of assist chart
Voracek scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Voracek remains the NHL's best set-up man -- his 57 helpers lead the nearest competitor by two. And he's on pace to establish a new career mark in points overall. Voracek is 28, which seems a bit old in today's NHL. But he's playing like a boss. Use him well.
