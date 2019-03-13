Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Remains suspended

Voracek's appeal of a two-game ban was upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

As a result of Bettman's decision, Voracek will miss Thursday's clash with Washington. The winger practiced with the team Wednesday in anticipation that he would be available, but instead, Samuel Morin will likely slot into the lineup as a seventh defensemen, which is how the team managed the lineup versus Ottawa on Monday.