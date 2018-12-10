Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores inconsequential goal

Voracek scored the lone goal for Philadelphia in a 7-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Voracek's eighth goal of the season cut Winnipeg's lead in half late in the first period. However, the Jets would then score the next five unanswered, and that was that. Despite the blowout, the goal did extend Voracek's point streak to five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories