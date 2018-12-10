Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores inconsequential goal
Voracek scored the lone goal for Philadelphia in a 7-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Voracek's eighth goal of the season cut Winnipeg's lead in half late in the first period. However, the Jets would then score the next five unanswered, and that was that. Despite the blowout, the goal did extend Voracek's point streak to five games.
More News
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Cold front moving out•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: In a bit of a cold streak•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scores point for fifth time in last six games•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Scoring again•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Going quiet•
-
Flyers' Jakub Voracek: Leads Flyers to win with three-point outburst•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...